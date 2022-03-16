Local baker featured on new Netflix competition

Netflix will debut a new competitive baking show on Friday and one local woman says she's up for the challenge.

Around Acadiana, Nina Charles may be recognized from her food truck, Nina Creole, or her baking business, Nina Bakes Cakes.

Soon, she'll be recognizable to millions of Netflix subscribers across the world from the latest baking show, "Is It Cake."

For Charles, baking started as a way to connect with family.

"I was trying to recreate a memory I had with my aunt and mom. They used to bake all my cakes as a child. My nephew was turning one so I wanted to create those memories with him. I tried, I failed. It was a disaster. The next year, I wanted to redeem myself. I did, I posted, and people started asking for me to bake for them," said Charles.

Just six years after starting her baking business, Nina was surprised when a casting director called and asked her to be part of a new show.

"Something nudged me to give them a call back. At that point, I didn't know it was Netflix, I just knew they wanted somebody for a cake show," said Charles.

The show features nine bakers making hyper-realistic cakes that are supposed to fool the judges, making them question "Is It Cake?"

"I'm very good at what I do so I think a lot of them will be fooled into thinking that it's not cake," said Charles.

The show will be on Netflix Friday, March 18, and Nina is looking forward to all of Acadiana cheering her on.

"I'm not sure what this means for my career just yet. So I can't tell you how far I got in the competition, but I will tell you to please stay tuned til the end. You may see me on more than one, more than two, more than three episodes," said Charles.