Lafayette sign painted pink to honor those affected by breast cancer

In Downtown Lafayette, the letters in Parc Sans Souci are painted pink.

The "Y Lafayette" sign is available for artists, non-profits and other groups to promote causes, events, or express themselves artistically.

On Tuesday, the UL Lafayette Women's Basketball Team painted the letters pink in honor of those affected by breast cancer, including many of their own loved ones.

Coach Garry Brodhead said that several team members have been affected by a family member or friend's battle with breast cancer.

Brodhead lost his wife Andrea to cancer in 2015.

The team's pink game will be played on February 26, to honor all women who have battled breast cancer.

It's a game the team said they look forward to because of how close it is to their hearts.

"Diamond Morrison is one of our players moms that had breast cancer two years ago and she's been cleared and cancer free for the last couple of years. She touches our heart because she's been at our games and they feel a connection. Coach Deacon Jones's Mom has been touched with it so it's in our family," said Brodhead.

Tickets for this year's pink game can be purchased at ragincajuns.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel