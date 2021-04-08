Lafayette Science Museum Reopens This Weekend

The Lafayette Science Museum will open on Saturday after being closed for more than a year.

On Saturday, April 10, the museum will open its doors to guests with new hours of operation.

The entire museum, including the Planetarium, will be open to the public from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm on Saturdays and 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

Face masks are required for entry and masks will be provided to those patrons without one. The museum says that seats in the Planetarium are limited and guests will be admitted to the Planetarium on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are thrilled to reopen, and there will be Mammoth-sized surprise to greet our guests as they arrive” said Kevin Krantz, the Museum’s Administrator in a press release. “We have also taken every precaution to ensure a safe return for all of our visitors. We have missed our science community, and we look forward to seeing you all.”

