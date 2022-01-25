Lafayette Public Library kicks off 8th annual community read

Lafayette Reads Together, the Lafayette Public Library's community-wide reading program, has selected its book for 2022.

Those interested in participating in the 8th annual event can pick up a free copy of "Clues to the Universe" by Christina Li at any Lafayette Public Library location.

Almost 100 copies have been given away for community members to read, share, and discuss.

Books can be picked up from now until March 19.

An evening with the author will be held on Monday, March 7, at the Main Library. Li will discuss her debut novel and its theme.

The community read will run from January 24 until March 19 and will include film showings, presentations, and programs for children, teens, and adults, according to the library.

To participate in this year's program and learn more about "Clues to the Universe" visit lafayettpubliclibrary.org/LRT.

------------------------------------------------------------

