Lafayette Mardi Gras fun picks up this weekend

The whole Mardi Gras season has been a lead-up to this weekend. Friday, the first parade of the weekend rolls at 6:30. This will also be the first Mardi Gras Parade ever honoring Covid Heroes.

The parade rolls from Pontiac Point through Cajun Field where Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette will be in full swing. The festival opens at 5 P.M. and rides will run until 11 P.M.

Friday night live music starts at 6:30 P.M. with Three Thirty Seven, followed by L.A. Roxx at 9:30 P.M.

Saturday the festival gates open at noon. Downtown the Children's Parade rolls on a shortened route at 12:30.

Saturday's music lineup includes Darrell Whittington, Cam Nelson, The School of Rock Band, Krossfyre, Lainey Wilson and Lil Nate. Full schedule can be found here. The festival will stay open until 11 P.M.

Sunday, Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette will be open noon until 11 P.M, with a musical lineup found here.