King Cake season officially begins in Acadiana

If you're already itching to abandon your new years resolution to eat healthy, Thursday may be your day.

January 6 is the official start of King Cake Season.

Abby Breidenbach was live with a behind the scenes look at one of the most popular king cakes in Lafayette.

At Meche's Donut King in Lafayette, bakers are already rolling out their most popular flavors of king cake.

And Meche's says they have been braiding, icing, and filling the carnival treats since the start of the Christmas season.

The bakery says that around 18,000 to 20,000 cakes go out each year and that those numbers have been growing to meet demand.

King cakes of varying sizes can usually be found on the shelves of Meche's when orders begin to come in around early December.

In between Christmas and New Year's Day, Meche's begins the switch from their Christmas colors to the traditional Mardi Gras trio.

Guests can have their green, purple, and gold coated confection stuffed with a variety of fillings. Meche's says the three most popular flavors are chocolate, bavarian cream and cream cheese.

