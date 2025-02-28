Keep Louisiana Beautiful grant funds new trash receptacles in Scott

SCOTT, La. — The City of Scott has been named one of 60 recipients of the 2024-25 Keep Louisiana Beautiful Trash Receptacle Grant Program.

Five receptacles will be installed at City Hall, Begnaud House, West Regional Public Library, Scott Park, and the new Scott Park parking lot, city officials say.

“Litter is hurting our quality of life in Scott,” said Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. “With these new receptacles installed, we will be able to reduce litter and keep our community clean and beautiful.”

As part of the grant requirements, the city will also conduct a post-installation litter scan and compare the data collected to the preliminary scan results. Data will be released to the public as it becomes available.

“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 78 percent in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” according to Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that. Congratulations to City of Scott for being selected as a 2024-25 Trash Receptable Grant recipient.”

Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded 285 receptacles to 60 organizations in 37 parishes through the 2024 Trash Receptacle Grant Program. The program is made possible by funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor. For more information on Keep Louisiana Beautiful's grant opportunities, visit www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.