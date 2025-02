KAPLAN, La. — The Makin' Groceries Mobile Market will be parked at Vermilion Parish Library's Kaplan Branch on Thursday morning.

According to the library system, Iberia Comprehensive is set to offer blood pressure screenings and health education.

Mandy Armentor with the LSU AgCenter: Iberia & Vermilion NCH will also be on-site with healthy recipes and nutrition information, organizers say.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon.

Here's the flyer: