In Your Parish Headlines: May 12, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The Breaux Bridge Board of Aldermen meets today to consider several city improvement projects.

Board members will discuss amending the city's master plan to include sewer and water repairs, construction costs for local projects and road improvements along I-10. The board will also take up adoption of next year's city budget.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Opelousas City Council meets today, with water and sewer rate increases on the agenda.

The mayor plans to announce a price increase for water and sewer bills beginning in July. The council will also consider nearly $8 million in contracts to replace water mains and service lines.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Plaza.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The first session of the 2026 Accelerate Women's Entrepreneurship program takes place today at the LITE Center.

The program is open to existing business owners seeking growth strategies, as well as those with a new business idea or who want to turn a hobby into a full-time job.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center, along with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, will host three sessions every Tuesday over the next three weeks. Each session runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.