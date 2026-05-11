In Your Parish Headlines: May 11, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, May 11, 2026.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville has received an "A" rating from the state health department for its water system for the fourth consecutive year.

Officials grade water systems based on safety, infrastructure, and customer satisfaction.

More information can be found here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Business and property owners in downtown Opelousas have until May 30, 2026, to apply for a building improvement grant offering up to $10,000 in matching funds.

Eligible improvements include building façade upgrades, historic property restoration, business space upgrades, roof repairs, and plumbing improvements. According to the Opelousas Downtown Development District, the program is designed to strengthen the heart of the historic area.

Applications can be delivered in person, by mail, or by email.

Mail submissions should be sent to:

Opelousas Downtown Development District Attn: Brittany Cretchain 5367 I-49 S. Service Rd. Opelousas, LA 70570

Email submissions can be sent to Brittany Cretchain at brittanyc@stlandryed.com or Melanie LeBouef at tourism@cityofopelousas.com.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently stocked nearly 1 million Florida bass fingerlings across the state, with more stockings planned in the coming weeks.

According to the department, Florida bass fingerlings are stocked to promote genetics that increase anglers' chances of catching larger bass. Most bass are produced at the Booker-Fowler Fish Hatchery.

Recent stockings included: