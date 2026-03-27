In Your Parish Headlines: March 26, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, March 26, 2026.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

The St. Martin Parish School Board is looking to hire new staff members.

The district has several job openings available, including principals, teachers, counselors, nurses, custodians, and bus drivers.

To apply for open positions, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

A commemoration and recognition ceremony is set for tomorrow to honor Vietnam veterans and their families.

The event will be held tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Opelousas.

The public is invited to attend and show support for those who have served.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Veterans in Lafayette can visit the VA clinic this morning for a Meal of Remembrance, hosted by Once Was Inc.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, veterans can pick up a free Easter ham tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carencro Walmart. Proof of service is required.