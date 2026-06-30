In Your Parish Headlines: June 30, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

ACADIA PARISH

Local leaders in Rayne have unveiled plans for a new 14-acre community park.

The land, once a brickyard that helped build Rayne and neighboring towns, was donated to the city in 2017 and has since been cleared and drained.

The park will feature a pond stocked with bass, bream, and catfish, a walking track, possible exercise stations, and a covered pavilion for family and community events. Officials say the final phase of the project will soon be in the works.

The City of Crowley is moving ahead with upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant to meet new state environmental rules.

According to The Crowley Post-Signal, the State Pollutant Discharge Elimination Permit now requires stricter limits on ammonia, cutting the allowable level from five parts per million down to less than one, far below what the 20-plus-year-old plant was built to handle.

To comply, the city council is currently accepting a Community Development Block Grant, applying for other grants, and phasing in about $9.3 million in related work, all to be completed over the next three to five years.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville is celebrating a major milestone today as officials host a swearing-in ceremony for several newly elected municipal leaders.

Mayor Anita Levy, Police Chief Mike Hardy and council members will take the oath of office today at 10 a.m. at Magdalen Square.

Judge Putnam III will administer the oath, with former Mayor Mark Piazza serving as master of ceremonies.