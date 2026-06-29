In Your Parish Headlines: June 29, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 29, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control is scheduled to meet today, with the first public look at the design for the new Northeast Library on the agenda.

Board members also plan to discuss the recent defeat of the library millage renewal with Lafayette Consolidated Government's chief administrative officer.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. inside the Main Library.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish has secured a new $500,000 federal grant to step up demolitions of blighted properties, according to The Eunice News.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says at least 26 dangerous, uninhabitable homes are already targeted.

Using parish work crews instead of outside contractors should allow even more addresses to be added to the list, according to Bellard.

ACADIA PARISH

The Rayne Volunteer Fire Department is warning residents about possible discolored water this week.

According to the department, fire hydrants will be tested citywide from June 29 through July 3, and the work may temporarily cause tap water to become cloudy or rusty.

Officials say the condition is generally harmless, adding that testing is required to maintain the city's fire protection insurance rating.