In Your Parish Headlines: June 26, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, June 26, 2026.

VERMILION PARISH

Faith House is hosting a "Summer Nights" trivia night in Abbeville to support domestic violence survivors.

The event will be held tomorrow at Southern Soirees, with teams encouraged to dress in summer-themed outfits and decorate their tables.

Organizers say proceeds help fund emergency shelter, counseling, and other services for more than 2,000 survivors across Acadiana each year.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Art Association is holding its two-day "YART Sale" fundraiser this weekend.

The artist garage sale runs Saturday and Sunday at the gallery on Auburn Avenue, featuring discounted art, jewelry, and décor.

Organizers are still accepting donations of art supplies, crafts, tools, fabric, furniture, vintage clothing, household items, and more.

Funds made from the two-day sale will go toward supporting the volunteer-run nonprofit organization.

Lafayette is celebrating National Food Truck Day at Moncus Park today.

More than a dozen local food trucks will be on site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can also expect yard games, face painting, and afternoon drinks. The night will close with a sunset concert from Q Major, followed by Dwight James and the Royals.

Admission is free, but parking is $2 an hour until 4 p.m., then a $10 flat fee for the concert fundraiser.