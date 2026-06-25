In Your Parish Headlines: June 25, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, June 25, 2026.

VERMILION PARISH

Local officials in Abbeville recently announced the city has won an AARP Community Challenge grant to enhance pedestrian improvements downtown.

Abbeville was one of 750 communities selected out of more than 5,000 applicants nationwide.

The $15,000 grant will be used to install solar-powered, pedestrian-activated crosswalk beacons at busy intersections, with a focus on high foot-traffic areas near the Vermilion Parish Courthouse.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Consolidated Government is inviting developers, engineers, contractors, and property owners to a development roundtable today.

Officials say the meeting is a chance to sit down with staff, talk through project concerns, and get feedback from multiple departments in one meeting.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at 220 W. Willow Street, Building B.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

A major water plant expansion project in Jennings is nearing completion, according to city leaders.

New drone images from the mayor show the first new clarifier, able to hold about three million gallons of water, taking shape. Another clarifier is still in the works.

The City of Jennings Water Plant Expansion

The City of Jennings Water Plant Expansion

Officials say the project is just under 50% complete, with the investment designed to support growth and provide more reliable water service for residents for years to come.