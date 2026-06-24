In Your Parish Headlines: June 24, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Today, the Lafayette Parish School System and other local leaders are breaking ground on the new Paul Breaux K-8 School at the J.W. Faulk Elementary campus.

According to officials, the new facility features 66 classrooms, a gymnasium and an additional activity space, as well as outdoor areas for learning, playing and community activities. The school will serve students who are zoned for J.W. Faulk Elementary, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, and Paul Breaux Middle School.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Council is meeting today to consider a new agreement with local and state officials regarding the construction of a new regional staging area for emergency operations.

According to the agenda, the new facility would be located at the Acadiana Regional Airport.

The meeting will be held at the Main Courthouse Building in New Iberia. Doors open at 6 p.m.

ACADIA PARISH

The LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station is hosting its rice field day in Crowley today.

The annual event gives attendees the chance to visit research plots and learn more about variety breeding, pest management and other research designed to help farmers grow rice.

Field tours are scheduled for 7 a.m. An indoor program will follow at 10:30 a.m.