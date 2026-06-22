In Your Parish Headlines: June 22, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 22, 2026.

ACROSS ACADIANA

State officials are asking residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in recent severe weather to report it online.

Officials say this is not an application or guarantee of assistance, but it does help parishes document damage and assess what communities need after the storm.

The survey can be filled out by visiting damage.la.gov.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish Police Jury has a new juror.

According to The Crowley Post-Signal, Zuri Poullard will now represent District 1 in Crowley following the May special election.

Poullard fills the seat left vacant after the death of former District 1 representative Walter Andrus in December.

Jurors, during their monthly meeting, also recognized Dr. Ezora Proctor, who filled the seat after Andrus had died.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Corner Pantry is officially closing its doors after 60 years in business, with plans in place for a new gas station to be built on the site.

The store, located on Foreman Drive, made the announcement on social media.

According to the store's Facebook page, its closing date is set for June 30.