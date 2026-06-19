In Your Parish Headlines: June 19, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, June 19, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

A Juneteenth R&B festival kicks off Friday at LARC's Acadian Village in Lafayette.

Organizers say the event will feature an hour of R&B karaoke, live performers and a variety of food trucks and vendors celebrating freedom and unity.

Activities are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15, but free for children 12 and under.

Moncus Park is hosting a Father's Day celebration on Sunday with fishing, food trucks, and free family-friendly activities.

The pop-up event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes an 11 a.m. fly fishing demonstration by the Acadiana Flyrodders.

According to organizers, the event is free, and registration is not required.

VERMILION PARISH

City finances in Abbeville are getting high marks as a new administration prepares to take over.

According to the Abbeville Meridional, an independent auditor gave the city a clean opinion on its latest annual audit, driven largely by grants.

Outgoing Mayor Roslyn White says the city's cash balance has grown from $6.9 million to $11.9 million during her time in office, leaving the city in what auditors call good shape for Mayor-elect Anita Levy.