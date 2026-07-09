In Your Parish Headlines: July 9, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 9, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Youngsville City Council is meeting today for its regular meeting.

Items on the agenda include a potential veto override on a nuisance ordinance relating to construction, a new agreement for school resource officers at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, and a change order totalling over $323,000 for improvements to Highway 92. Council members will also consider the sale of surplus city property on Tall Oaks Lane.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

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The City of Scott is warning residents about fraudsters targeting its farmers' market.

According to city leaders, people are receiving messages concerning vendor applications and payments. The city only accepts payments in person at City Hall, and only in the form of cash, check or money order, not via Cash App, Zelle or Venmo.

Anyone with questions is asked to call City Hall to verify information.

ACADIA PARISH

LSU Eunice is reporting its highest summer enrollment in two decades.

According to school officials, more than 1,100 students are taking classes this summer, representing a 26% increase from last year. They say this continues a five-year trend of record growth, with total enrollment up by 28% over the last three semesters.

Applications are now open for the Fall 2026 semester at LSUE. To apply, click here.