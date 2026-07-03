In Your Parish Headlines: July 3, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, June 29, 2026.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

St. Landry Parish is gearing up for a full day of music and dancing as the Lebeau Zydeco Festival returns for its 34th year on July 4.

Gates open at 9 a.m. The live music lineup begins at 1 p.m. with Geno Delafose, followed by Rusty Metoyer, Step Rideau and J‑Paul playing into the night. DJ Jammin J will spin between sets.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 9–12. Organizers say guests should come prepared for a day of zydeco, food and family fun.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Affiliated Blind of Louisiana Training Center will host the Honeybee Farmer’s Market Event from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on July 18.

This event will help promote the Training Center and its mission To Educate, To Support, To Mentor the visually impaired, blind and DeafBlind community.

"Many of our clients are inspired to better their community by striving for independent living, job search and giving back to the community," a release states.

Here are some of the vendors you can expect to see; additional vendors are being added:

· Cotton Mouth Foods ( Fresh local honey and pepper jelly)

· Mudbug Art Studio

· KK Sourdough and Sweets

· The Smokin Pit Food Truck

· Groomed Gent Co.

· Lost in Art Face and Body Paint

· Smiley Ice - Italian Ice

· Cre'Ole Lady Farm Fresh Eggs

· Crochet by Yvette Pourciau

· Peach Cobbler Factory

· Pure Paws Bakery

· Feral Creations

Parking is free, so is entry. The training center is located at 409 W St Mary Blvd in Lafayette.

VERMILION PARISH

The Town of Delcambre is reminding residents that several official phone numbers have changed, including contacts for emergency and non-emergency services.

The new numbers are:

Town Hall: (337) 492-4452

Police Department - non-emergency: (337) 492-4458

Police Department - emergency: (337) 492-4456

Fire Department: (337) 492-4461

Town officials are encouraging residents to update their contact lists so they can quickly reach the correct office when needed.

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