In Your Parish Headlines: July 2, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, July 2, 2026.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Scott City Council is meeting today to discuss several key items.

The agenda for Thursday includes new pay plans for city and fire department employees, an award bid for the second phase of the Apollo Road utilities extension, and a discussion of the 2026 millage rate.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside City Hall.

ST. MARY PARISH

The St. Mary Parish School Board also convenes today with multiple items on the agenda.

Members will discuss updating pay scales, awarding custodial supply contracts and authorizing the sale of surplus vans, buses and cars at auction. Other items include opening casualty insurance bids and approving student and athletic accident coverage for the upcoming school year.

The meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the school board office in Centerville.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The Town of Welsh is seeking volunteers to help run its 4th of July Festival at Sportsman Park.

Organizers need help running games, including a cake walk, sack race, watermelon seed spitting contest, and other family-friendly activities.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call (337) 734-2231.