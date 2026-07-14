In Your Parish Headlines: July 14, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Eunice city leaders are meeting today with a packed agenda.

Items up for consideration include a clearance grant of more than $700,000 to demolish dozens of blighted buildings, a review of city ordinances and bulky waste guidelines, setting the property tax millage for 2026, and approving new police dispatch hires.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. inside the Eunice Municipal Complex.

ST. MARY PARISH

The Berwick Town Council is also meeting today to tackle a busy agenda.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, with reports from police, fire, public works and engineers, along with a resolution relating to the Atchafalaya Gateway Trail.

The council will also consider a new zoning ordinance for temporary and continuous conditional uses, and approve payments for water meter replacements and sewer rehabilitation projects.

ACROSS ACADIANA

The state is seeking public input on how to reallocate remaining recovery grant funds from the 2016 Great Floods.

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is currently accepting comments on Action Plan Amendment 28, which would shift about $11.1 million into the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program and reduce other infrastructure program budgets.

The public comment period runs through July 27 at 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.