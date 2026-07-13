In Your Parish Headlines: July 13, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday, July 13, 2026

VERMILION PARISH

Abbeville’s new mayor will preside over her first City Council meeting this week, with the main order of business filling a vacant council seat.

According to the Abbeville Meridional, Mayor Anita Levy will lead the council Tuesday as members consider how to fill the open District A position. The seat became vacant after councilman-elect Neal Richard died last month before taking office.

The council has until July 21 to appoint someone who lives in District A to serve on an interim basis. The appointee will hold the seat until voters choose a permanent representative in a special election set for Nov. 3. If needed, a runoff would be held Dec. 12.

The special meeting will be held at Abbeville City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish Assessor’s Office is taking its services on the road next month, launching a series of “Parish Pop-Ups” to reach residents where they live.

During the first two weeks of August, staff from the Assessor’s Office will visit locations across the parish to answer questions and provide help with property assessments, ownership information, homestead exemptions and other assessment-related issues.

The initiative is designed to make it easier for taxpayers to get one-on-one assistance without having to visit the main office in Lafayette.

Residents do not need an appointment to attend the pop-ups, but appointments are available and can be scheduled through the Assessor’s Office website.

A full schedule of Parish Pop-Up dates, times and locations is posted online.

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