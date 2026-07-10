In Your Parish Headlines: July 10, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, July 10, 2026.

ACADIA PARISH

Rayne city leaders are gathering this morning to celebrate a new national honor.

The city is set to commemorate the designation of its first historic district, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tribute to historian Charles Stutes.

The event will be held at 101 Texas Avenue, beginning at 10 a.m.

VERMILION PARISH

Kaplan is moving forward with a major sidewalk and drainage upgrade along Cushing Avenue.

According to The Kaplan Herald, the city has secured a grant to repair broken pavements, lower sections that are currently a foot or more above the road, and improve drainage along the main corridor.

Mayor Mike Kloesel says the work will be carried out in three phases, likely starting near Renee Rost Middle School and heading towards Louisiana. 14.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Enrollment is open for the Lafayette Parish School System Magnet Academies.

The district is offering specialized learning experiences across the region, with remaining seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications can be submitted online by clicking here.