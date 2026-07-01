In Your Parish Headlines: July 1, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

ST. MARY PARISH

Franklin city leaders are preparing for an inauguration and special meeting today.

The ceremony starts at 6 p.m. at the Teche Theatre, with officials being sworn in by Judge James Supple and an inaugural address from Mayor Eugene Foulcard.

The council will also take up resolutions to confirm top city department heads and appoint council committees, followed by a cake-and-beverage reception.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is celebrating two new "Women Build" homes with a joint dedication today.

The ceremony will honor the Roy and Hawkins families at their houses on Ike B Street, built this year by more than 160 volunteers who donated more than 670 hours and helped raise $54,000 for affordable homeownership.

After remarks from Habitat leaders and the new homeowners, guests can tour the homes and share refreshments.

Plus, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana is hosting a "Healthy Food, Healthy Community" event in Lafayette today, citing food insecurity among more than 16% of local residents.

The Medicaid health plan will hand out $25 gift cards to all shoppers at the Super One on West Willow Street, with extra rewards available for plan members, to help families buy fresh produce and other groceries.