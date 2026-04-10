In Your Parish Headlines: April 10, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, April 10, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

The 10th Annual Books Along the Teche Literacy Festival begins Friday and runs until Sunday in New Iberia.

The festival features storytelling, music, food, and a variety of events celebrating culture and tradition. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Rick Bragg is leading the activities.

A full schedule of events can be found on the festival's website.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

The National STOL Series Competition returns to the Jennings Airport this weekend.

Pilots from across the country will compete in short takeoffs and landings. Practice takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, with the competition starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tomorrow's event will also feature local food vendors.

Organizers encourage families to bring their own chairs. Parking is available in the lot off Airport Road.

To purchase tickets, click here.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The 4th Annual Student Arts Expo will showcase the creativity and talent of local youth in Downtown Opelousas on Saturday.

Attendees can enjoy live outdoor performances from school bands, choirs and performance classes, along with interactive, hands-on art activities. A Student Artist Market will also offer original artwork and handmade crafts for purchase.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Courthouse Square.