Iberia Parish Government to host blood drive

Matt Pearl
NEW IBERIA, La. — Iberia Parish Government will host a blood drive on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. Giving blood is a simple act that can provide life-saving support to those in need.

Blood is essential to help patients survive and recover from surgery, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. The need for blood is constant; however, only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year, as maintained by American Red Cross.

According to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard, the drive will be held from noon until 4 p.m. in the Bloodmobile at the Public Works Department, located at 4018 East Old Spanish Trail.

"This is your chance to make a difference and help save lives in our community," said Richard.

IDs are required to donate, and residents are encouraged to complete a Health Questionnaire on the day of donation. You can do so by clicking here.

To schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant's website or scan the QR code on the flyer below.

