Hundreds of Traditional Mardi Gras Costumes Ready for Return of Courirs

Sew What! employees in Branch have been working for two years to prepare for this Mardi Gras season, and they had more than 1000 traditional costumes to show for it.

By Tuesday, the store had less than 400 costumes left, but still have a full range of sizes from infants to 4XL.

Sew What! is unique in that the store has a fabric printing machine. The owners design prints specific to Cajun country and Mardi Gras, making the costumes totally custom.

Visit their website to check store hours and their Facebook for deals and updates.