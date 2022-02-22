Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

Hundreds of Traditional Mardi Gras Costumes Ready for Return of Courirs

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:46 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:46:50-05

Sew What! employees in Branch have been working for two years to prepare for this Mardi Gras season, and they had more than 1000 traditional costumes to show for it.

By Tuesday, the store had less than 400 costumes left, but still have a full range of sizes from infants to 4XL.

Sew What! is unique in that the store has a fabric printing machine. The owners design prints specific to Cajun country and Mardi Gras, making the costumes totally custom.

Visit their website to check store hours and their Facebook for deals and updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip