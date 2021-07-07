Heaven Breaux, first black Miss Lafayette Pre-teen USA

Heaven Breaux is the first young black woman to ever be crowned Miss Lafayette Preteen USA.

"A lot of hard work, confidence and passion," is what Breaux says is the recipe for a queen. She would know! She has come a long way to get to where she is now.

"For my first pageant ever, I came in last place but that didn't stop me. I kept moving up and moving up and trying my best," says Breaux. She says that perseverance comes straight from her mother.

"My mom is a two-time breast cancer survivor," she explains.

That strength was passed down. Through her mother, Heaven learned a valuable lesson.

"Never give up. That's the most powerful thing that you can do. Don't ever give up, no matter how hard it gets," says Breaux.

Going forward, the thirteen year old wants to use her platform to inspire young girls to meet their full potential in the same way her mom inspired her.

"Me going up there and winning the title shows black girls that they can do whatever they put their mind to and that they can be just like me," says Breaux, whose heart is already set on the next big thing. She hopes to win Miss Universe one day to show young women they can be whoever and whatever they want to be.