Healing House's Martini Tuesday event kicks off on Tuesday, June 22 with a "berry mang-nificant" cocktail from last year's winning restaurant.

Hoping for another winner, Fezzo's will offer the "Berry Mang-nificant" martini to patrons as a part of this year's event.

The martini is a mix of mango vodka, lemonade, raspberry puree, black cherry and mint.

Healing House's Tini Tuesday kicks off with Fezzo's "Berry Mang-nificant" martini (pt 1)

Each week through August 14, Healing House will showcase one of eight local restaurants and their Three Olives Martini creations.

Martinis can be enjoyed at featured restaurants throughout their week for $2 with the purchase of an entree.

After tasting the new creations, Healing House asks the public to vote for their favorite signature martini.

The martini with the most votes at the end of the summer-long campaign will be crowned "Lafayette's BEST Martini 2021."

Healing House says that all proceeds from each Martini purchased will be donated directly to benefit Healing House.

For more information about the Martini Tour and Healing House visit healing-house.org.

