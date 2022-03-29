Golf for a good cause with Kiwanis of Lafayette

Brush up on your skills, spend a day with friends, and support the needs of children in the community at a golf scramble coming up April 8th.

The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette is hosting the 'Kids Need Kiwanis' golf scramble. A registration form is found below.

Breidenbach, Abby

This is an important fundraiser each year with 100% of the proceeds going into community programs.

Those programs include directly providing for the needs of children through Operation Magi, a Christmas shopping event for homeless kids, and Wheels of Wonder, which provides bikes for foster children. Other efforts from Kiwanis of Lafayette include teaching students to serve, elementary through college, by way of sponsorship of two Builders Clubs, four Key Clubs and the Circle K Club at UL. Kiwanis of Lafayette has also sponsored major projects like Parc Independence and playgrounds across the city. Because of the continued support of friends and sponsors, Kiwanis also started a new program partnered with Lafayette Parish School System called 'Rewards for Reading.' This program gives prizes and rewards to children for reading and completing Accelerated Reading goals in school.