Go Local this Valentine's Day

Between a flower shortage and climbing champagne prices, you might be re-thinking your valentine's day traditions this year. One easy way to avoid shipping delays is to spend locally.

Here are some fun Valentine's Day date ideas:

Book a paint and sip session at one of many local spots. A few options include Board and Brush in Broussard or It's A Paint Party in Carencro.

You and your love can get some practice problem-solving at the Escape Room in Lafayette.

Enjoy the beautiful weather with a picnic. Grab your Valentine's favorite food and take them to one of our parks in Acadiana!

Whether you go with your valentine, friends or by yourself The Rage Room in Lafayette is always fun.

Spark some romance with a candle pouring experience at Fifolet or Bougie Bar.

