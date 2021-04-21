Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Wyandotte Elementary

Everything Dr. Seuss
Posted at 3:00 AM, Apr 21, 2021
Today's Cool School is Wyandotte Elementary in Morgan City!

Wyandotte was in the spirit of All Things Dr. Seuss. Each hallway group participated in decorating their hall with a Dr. Seuss theme. The focus was on reading in all of their classes and getting the community to read as well. Their theme days were Fox in Socks, Hats off to Dr. Seuss, and Dress as a Seuss Character. The most fun day was Pajama Reading Day. This is where the entire school wore PJs for their reading activity.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

