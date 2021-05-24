Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Sunset Middle School

"Just One Word" Helps Students Achieve
items.[0].image.alt
.
SSM1.jpg
Posted at 3:00 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 04:00:47-04

Today's Cool School is Sunset Middle School.

"Just One Word" after school tutoring is an academic enrichment program partnered with Sunset Middle School. They offer activities that can help students meet state and local achievement standards.

SSM3.jpg

In preparation for the state assessment, the students were asked to hypothesize what chemical bonds affects the most change in color and temperature, the production of a gas, and the change of the state of matter. Students finished the experiment by analyzing and interpreting what they observed and finally communicated their results with their peers.

SSM4.jpg

Thanks for all of the Cool School submissions this year. We hope you have a safe and fun summer!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip