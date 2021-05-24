GMA Cool Schools: Sunset Middle School

Today's Cool School is Sunset Middle School.

"Just One Word" after school tutoring is an academic enrichment program partnered with Sunset Middle School. They offer activities that can help students meet state and local achievement standards.

In preparation for the state assessment, the students were asked to hypothesize what chemical bonds affects the most change in color and temperature, the production of a gas, and the change of the state of matter. Students finished the experiment by analyzing and interpreting what they observed and finally communicated their results with their peers.

Thanks for all of the Cool School submissions this year. We hope you have a safe and fun summer!