GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary!



Earlier this month, Mrs. Joelle LeBreton's third grade students we able to visit with the New Orleans Pelicans. Over Zoom they were hanging out with #5 Herb Jones, and dance team member Jenny Craig.

Ridge Elementary Ridge Elementary Students Visiting With New Orleans Pelicans Herb Jones

They were there to promote reading at the school. The class received shirts, books, and even a pizza party! They'd like to give the Pelicans a nice shout out and thanks for visiting with their class.

Ridge Elementary Ms. Joelle LeBreton and students displaying new books.

If you have a Cool Schooll, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is Cool!>

