GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary!
Earlier this month, Mrs. Joelle LeBreton's third grade students we able to visit with the New Orleans Pelicans. Over Zoom they were hanging out with #5 Herb Jones, and dance team member Jenny Craig.
They were there to promote reading at the school. The class received shirts, books, and even a pizza party! They'd like to give the Pelicans a nice shout out and thanks for visiting with their class.
