Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary School

Hanging Out With The New Orleans Pelicans
Ridge1.jpg
Ridge Elementary School
Ridge Elementary's Third Grad Studetns
Ridge1.jpg
Posted at 3:30 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 04:30:21-04

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary!

Earlier this month, Mrs. Joelle LeBreton's third grade students we able to visit with the New Orleans Pelicans. Over Zoom they were hanging out with #5 Herb Jones, and dance team member Jenny Craig.

Ridge3.png
Ridge Elementary Students Visiting With New Orleans Pelicans Herb Jones

They were there to promote reading at the school. The class received shirts, books, and even a pizza party! They'd like to give the Pelicans a nice shout out and thanks for visiting with their class.

Ridge2.jpg
Ms. Joelle LeBreton and students displaying new books.

If you have a Cool Schooll, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is Cool!>

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip