Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary

Raising Money Through Read-A-Thon
items.[0].image.alt
.
ridge4.JPEG
Posted at 3:00 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 04:01:02-04

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary!

The school recently participated in the Read-a-Thon fundraiser to raise money for new library books. All donations were collected online.

ridge1.jpg

With the help of the community and parents, they brought in over $7000 during the three week campaign. Students were also able to record the number of minutes they read on a virtual reading log.

ridge5.JPEG

The met the challenge made by the Kiwanis of Acadiana of reading over 45,000 minutes. The school exceeded the goal and read 50,000! The Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the campaign.

ridge6.JPEG

Thanks for all of the Cool School submissions this year. We're all out of spots and know there are plenty of Cool Schools out there. We hope you have a great summer!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip