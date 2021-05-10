GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary!

The school recently participated in the Read-a-Thon fundraiser to raise money for new library books. All donations were collected online.

With the help of the community and parents, they brought in over $7000 during the three week campaign. Students were also able to record the number of minutes they read on a virtual reading log.

The met the challenge made by the Kiwanis of Acadiana of reading over 45,000 minutes. The school exceeded the goal and read 50,000! The Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the campaign.

