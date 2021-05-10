GMA Cool Schools: Ridge Elementary

Today's Cool School is Ridge Elementary!
The school recently participated in the Read-a-Thon fundraiser to raise money for new library books. All donations were collected online.
With the help of the community and parents, they brought in over $7000 during the three week campaign. Students were also able to record the number of minutes they read on a virtual reading log.
The met the challenge made by the Kiwanis of Acadiana of reading over 45,000 minutes. The school exceeded the goal and read 50,000! The Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the campaign.
Thanks for all of the Cool School submissions this year. We're all out of spots and know there are plenty of Cool Schools out there. We hope you have a great summer!