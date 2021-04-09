GMA Cool Schools: Paul Breaux Middle School

Today's Cool School is Paul Breaux Middle School.

In Mr. Charles Mire's 6th grade French Class, The say the Pledge of Allegiance in French, but utilized American Sign Language to "see" the words. It's a great way to let them use their French skills they've been taught and also a way to communicate with the hearing impaired.

