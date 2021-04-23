GMA Cool Schools: Patterson Junior High School

Today's Cool School is Patterson Junior High School.

The school's Peer Leader Club is on a mission to spread kindness and smiles.

During the week leading up to spring break, the Peer Leaders egged the Special Education Classroom by hiding eggs filled with sweet treats for their special needs friends to find.

Members of their Peer Leaders also tagged randomly chosen lockers with inspirational notes and sweet surprises.

