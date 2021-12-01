GMA Cool Schools: Our Lady of Fatima School

Today's Cool School is Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette. The school was recently selected as an Apple Distinguished School. This highlights the success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages students and provides academic achievement. Fatima is one of only four hundred schools in the world to achieve the award.

A ceremony attended by the Bishop and other officials was put on by the broadcasting class back in October. The students presented how they incorporate technology into learning. They also did all of the production work, including lighting and sound, interviewing guests, and the keynote presentation. Way to go Fatima!

