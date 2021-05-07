GMA Cool Schools: Opelousas Catholic School

Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic!

The Opelousas Catholic Seniors and Freshmen teamed up for their annual service day, working at various locations around the area. Students were helping out at ICONS Food Bank, Hope for Opelousas, Cest la Vie Independent Living, the Michael Prudhomme Home, Refinery Mission for Men, ARC of Acadiana, Le Vieux Village among other areas around Opelousas.

It was an important lesson for the young team members at Opelousas Catholic School.

