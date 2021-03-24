GMA Cool Schools: Northwest High School In St. Landry Parish

Today's Cool School is Northwest High School.



Last month, the school recognized two Northwest High School Alumni and JAG participants. The JAG Career Association displayed a yellow bow on the front bulletin board along with their pictures. They want everyone to keep their Northwest High School JAG alumni in their thoughts and prayers as they serve our country overseas.

