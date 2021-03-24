Menu

GMA Cool Schools: Northwest High School In St. Landry Parish

Honoring Alumni Overseas
Posted at 3:00 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 04:00:39-04

Today's Cool School is Northwest High School.

Last month, the school recognized two Northwest High School Alumni and JAG participants. The JAG Career Association displayed a yellow bow on the front bulletin board along with their pictures. They want everyone to keep their Northwest High School JAG alumni in their thoughts and prayers as they serve our country overseas.

NHS JAG Support our Troops dedication.jpg

