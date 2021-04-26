Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Morgan City Junior High

Expressing Themselves Through The Arts
items.[0].image.alt
.
IMG_1205.jpg
Posted at 3:00 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 04:00:20-04

Today's Cool School is Morgan City Junior High School.

This school is cool because they love the arts. Morgan City Junior High has a talented art program. The students are learning different ways of expressing themselves through the arts. They've been involved in drawing, acrylics, watercolor, pastels and ceramics. There are some very talented artists at Morgan City Junior High.

IMG_1205.jpg

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip