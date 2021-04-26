GMA Cool Schools: Morgan City Junior High

Today's Cool School is Morgan City Junior High School.

This school is cool because they love the arts. Morgan City Junior High has a talented art program. The students are learning different ways of expressing themselves through the arts. They've been involved in drawing, acrylics, watercolor, pastels and ceramics. There are some very talented artists at Morgan City Junior High.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.