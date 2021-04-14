Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia

Celebrating Read Across America
Posted at 3:00 AM, Apr 14, 2021
Today's Cool School is Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia. In early March, the PreK classes at Magnolia Elementary enjoyed story time. This was part of Read Across America Week. The students were able to enjoy stories read by residents of Maison du Teche Nursing Home, virtually! They all giggled together reading "The Foot Book: Dr. Seuss's Wacky Book of Opposites!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

