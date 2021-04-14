GMA Cool Schools: Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia

Today's Cool School is Magnolia Elementary in New Iberia. In early March, the PreK classes at Magnolia Elementary enjoyed story time. This was part of Read Across America Week. The students were able to enjoy stories read by residents of Maison du Teche Nursing Home, virtually! They all giggled together reading "The Foot Book: Dr. Seuss's Wacky Book of Opposites!

