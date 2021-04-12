Watch
GMA Cool Schools: M.E. Norman Elementary

Read Across America
Posted at 3:00 AM, Apr 12, 2021
Today's Cool School is M.E. Norman Elementary!

Early in March, the school participated in Read Across America. The students were reading nightly for 20 minutes. They were rewarded by the school librarian with an ice cream treat. They enjoyed these treats and realized that Reading Rocks!

Students in Mrs. Lori Jo Case's 4th grade ELA class dressed up based on the novel "Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief"

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

