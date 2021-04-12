GMA Cool Schools: M.E. Norman Elementary

Today's Cool School is M.E. Norman Elementary!

Early in March, the school participated in Read Across America. The students were reading nightly for 20 minutes. They were rewarded by the school librarian with an ice cream treat. They enjoyed these treats and realized that Reading Rocks!

Students in Mrs. Lori Jo Case's 4th grade ELA class dressed up based on the novel "Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief"

