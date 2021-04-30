Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: LeBlanc Elementary

French Immersion Students Paint a Mural
items.[0].image.alt
.
leblanc.jpg
Posted at 3:00 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 04:00:28-04

Today's Cool is LeBlanc Elementary!

Visitors walking through the main hallway of LeBlanc Elementary, which is the first French Immersion School in Vermilion Parish are now greeted by a vibrant, globe shaped mural boasting images of the flags of French speaking countries throughout the world. It's an eye catching creation that was completed by the students and staff and members of the school system and local community.

leblanc.jpg

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip