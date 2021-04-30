GMA Cool Schools: LeBlanc Elementary

Today's Cool is LeBlanc Elementary!

Visitors walking through the main hallway of LeBlanc Elementary, which is the first French Immersion School in Vermilion Parish are now greeted by a vibrant, globe shaped mural boasting images of the flags of French speaking countries throughout the world. It's an eye catching creation that was completed by the students and staff and members of the school system and local community.

