GMA Cool Schools: Lafayette High School

Today's Cool School is Lafayette High School!



Lafayette High School congratulates the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship. Patrick Chu, Oliver Craddock, Mark Gang, Seth Meaux, Wesley Mire, Anna Montgomery and Hamood Qureshi.

.

These seven seniors were selected based on their academic achievements as well as their performance on the PSAT, which is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship competition. Each of these students have 4.0 or above GPA and will be eligible for many prestigious scholarships, which are often offered by colleges to National Merit finalists. They are #LHSProud of them and their accomplishments!!

