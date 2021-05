Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan.

The fifth grade students are "Camping Out" for the week. Their teacher, Mrs. Allison Gleason, transformed the classroom into a campground where students will complete camping themed math review activities to prepare for end of the year testing!

And speaking of the end of the year, we're all out of slots for our Cool Schools segment this year. Thanks for all of the submissions and have a great summer!