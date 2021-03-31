GMA Cool Schools: Hattie A. Watts Elementary

Today's Cool School is Hattie A. Watts Elementary in Patterson!

Readers are leaders at Hattie Watts Elementary, and our Wee Jacks love their book vending machine. It's part of our Readers are Leaders initiative to promote reading, goal setting, and family engagement.

Each month all Pre-K through 4th grade teachers choose a student in their class who has shown growth in reading and who has worked hard to meet his or her reading goal. Each student receives a golden token to use in our book vending machine.

.

The vending machine contains books of all reading levels and selecting a book from the vending machine is a special moment for students. The smiles on their faces are priceless when they put their token in the machine and choose a book they get to keep and read with their family.

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!