GMA Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary

Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary in Erath.

The music students did a lesson on D. L. Menard. They read his biography and learned they'd heard his famous songs several times. Several students are relatives and other say they lived near him before he passed away. In the music class they learned how to sing the first verse of "The Back Door" in French. This was part of the lesson about Louisiana banning the French language in schools 100 years ago. Since students aren't able to play wind instruments because of COVID, but made use of hand bells and Mrs. Griffins accordian to make it work! Below is the entire song.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.