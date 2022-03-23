Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Heights Elementary

CHESHOT.jpg
Carencro Heights Elementary
Posted at 4:30 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 05:30:32-04

Today's Cool School is Carencro Heights Elementary! Every year, the Carencro Heights Chorus performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in honor of Black History Month. The choir students worked very hard to learn the song and were surprised by faculty and staff who rehearsed on their own to surprise the students. It was a great day to be an Eagle! Click below to view the entire video.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.>

