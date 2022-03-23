GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Heights Elementary

Today's Cool School is Carencro Heights Elementary! Every year, the Carencro Heights Chorus performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in honor of Black History Month. The choir students worked very hard to learn the song and were surprised by faculty and staff who rehearsed on their own to surprise the students. It was a great day to be an Eagle! Click below to view the entire video.

